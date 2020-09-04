Breaking News Covid-19: Doctors call for ‘utterly meaningless’ daily figures to be dropped By Ronan McGreevy 1 hour ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 47 Daily briefings are causing unnecessary anxiety and should be switched to a weekly basis, number of doctors argue Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments