COVID-19: Korea Govt Donates ‘Smart Testing Booths’ To Nigeria

Photos from the handover ceremony in Abuja. PHOTO: Twitter/NCDCgov

The Federal Government has received a donation of three smart walkthrough testing booths from the government of the Republic of Korea.

The items were donated on Thursday in Abuja to boost Nigeria’s COVID-19 sample collection and testing capacity and to reduce infection among health workers.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu while receiving the items said this will support the government’s efforts to ramp up testing for the virus.

Photos from the handover ceremony in Abuja. PHOTO: Twitter/NCDCgov

The Country Director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Woochan Chang at the event commended the Federal Government’s response to the pandemic.

He also noted that the donations will further strengthen the response especially as the smart walkthrough sample collection booths will protect health workers from contracting the virus.

“The Smart Walk-through Booths will improve protection for medical staff during sample collection, and support mass screening for COVID19 in a timely and efficient manner,” Chang said.

The Minister of State for Health, Senator Adeleke Mamora also at the event appreciated the Korea government for its continual support to strengthen Nigeria’s response to COVID19.