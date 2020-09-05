COVID-19: NCDC increases test labs to 69 in 35 states

Moses Emorinken, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) yesterday announced the inclusion of two new laboratories to its Molecular Laboratory Network for testing for COVID-19, across 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FTC).

The labs are – Federal Medical Centre Keffi and Total Biomolecular Lab in Rivers State.

With the expansion of the test labs scattered across the federation, Nigeria now has a combined capacity of 15,000 tests daily, according to the NCDC. However, it said that states are still falling short in sample collection for testing.

Currently, a total of 420,543 COVID-19 tests have been carried out, with 54,743 confirmed cases, 10,876 discharged, and sadly, 1,051 deaths recorded so far as at 5th September 2020.

In its official Twitter handle, the NCDC said, “We are pleased to announce the inclusion of 2 new labs to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network: FMC Keffi GeneXpert lab, Nasarawa State and Total Biomolecular lab, Rivers State. Testing at any lab in the NCDC network is free of charge.”