COVID-19: Nigeria cases now 58,198 with 49,722 discharged

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases has reached 58,198 with 49,722 patients discharged from various isolation centres across the federation, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed.

In its official twitter website, the health agency also announced 136 new cases of the infections with three deaths in the country for Saturday.

The agency said that the new infection were reported from 13 states with 116 patients discharged.

Lagos state recorded the highest number of cases with 41 new infections, while Ogun, Rivers Abia, and Oyo recorded 27, 19, 10 and 6 cases respectively.

Other states with new infections were Plateau-6, Bauchi-5, Ondo-5, Ekiti-4, Kaduna-4, Edo-3, Ebonyi-2, Bayelsa-1, Delta-1, Osun-1 and Yobe-1.

The NCDC said that the fatality figure of the country stood at 1,106 from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCDC had conducted about 502,545 tests since the first confirmed case was announced in the country:

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC has called for institutions in the country to take responsibility in ensuring that individuals adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures.

“To wear a mask might be uncomfortable but better a mask than a ventilator. It is important to wear your face mask when you go out. Wear a mask properly; covering your nose and mouth, gaps secured with straps and stay safe for everyone.

