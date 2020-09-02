Covid-19: One additional death and 89 new cases confirmed

One additional death has been confirmed as a consequence of coronavirus. But today’s fatality dates back to June, so it is now two weeks since there has been a death from the disease. However, another 89 cases have been confirmed and this brings the number of infections to 29,114.

The number of coronavirus patients who have died in the Republic stands at 1,777.

Meanwhile, Ireland is now in the “most challenging phase” of dealing with the spread of Covid-19, according to a senior Government official.

Assistant secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan said the national shutdown was “simple to execute in many respects, notwithstanding the impact we knew it would have”, but Ireland is in a different phase now where we must live alongside the virus.

She was speaking as Health Service Executive chief Paul Reid warned that this is going to be “a more difficult winter than we’ve ever faced” as the HSE attempts to scale up services stalled because of Covid-19.

“We are living with Covid, we just have to take hope and confidence and live differently and plan differently,” he told RTÉ radio.

Community assessment hubs which had been established during the pandemic would be used during the winter to assess people for respiratory illnesses and filter out what is and is not Covid related, he said.

“We do need a functioning economy and a functioning society. We need that to support our health service because we know the impact of lockdown. We need to find that balance. People are looking for absolute clarity when we can only give them some unpredictability – that’s the phase we’re in.”

Ms Canavan said that it had been just six months since the first case of Covid was detected in Ireland.

“This week it appears that approximately 40 per cent of people believe the worst is still ahead. Covid is still with us and we must learn to navigate life for the moment, side by side with it.”

She added that 2020 has been a year of “unprecedented difficulty” for publicans and urged business owners to avail of the Government’s €16 million support package announced last week.

What about the Leaving Cert?

In relation to the Leaving Certificate, she said students “can be confident a huge amount of work has been done to deliver a calculated grades model which has equity and fairness at its core”.

“Under the calculated grades model, estimated marks for schools will be adjusted as planned to ensure that a consistent standard is applied in schools across the country when judging the performance of students. The model will not include data on how a school has historically performed at Leaving Certificate, placing a greater emphasis on the estimated marks provided by schools to individual students. This removes any risk that a Leaving Certificate student’s results can be impacted by the performance of Leaving Cert classes in his or her school in previous years,” said Ms Canavan.

But she acknowledged that there are concerns about how some schools are operating.

“The response to confirmed cases or outbreaks of Covid-19 in a school will be led and managed by the HSE . . . by their teams in the context of a full public health risk assessment.”

In Northern Ireland, two new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed on Wednesday. This brings the North’s death toll to 562.

The North’s Department of Health also reported that 71 people had tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 7,365.

So far 237,003 people have been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland.