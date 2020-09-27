COVID-19: Parents seek fees waiver ahead of schools resumption in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama, Lafia

As both public, private schools across Nasarawa state resume on October 5, parents have appealed to Governor Abdullahi Sule to waive school fees for their children due to the crippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to journalists on the resumption of schools in Nasarawa, Mr Emmanuel Abashon, a farmer and a father of seven cried out over the dwindling economy and hardship brought about by the pandemic.

“We are now living from hand to mouth since the outbreak of the coronavirus. Things are very difficult in many homes.

ALSO READ: Man City boss Guardiola hits out at fixture congestion

I heard the announcement of schools reopening, I almost fainted because 4 out of the 7 children I have are in the higher institution. Where can I get money to pay their school fees as everything is tied down especially those of us living in rural areas”.

“We are appealing to Governor Abdullahi Sule to tamper justice with mercy, hence the need to declare school resumption free.

On her part, Mrs Veronica Uwankwe, a widow with four undergraduates at the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic Lafia, College of Education Akwanga and Nasarawa State University, Keffi lamented that when she was informed about the school resumption her blood pressure immediately rose to 280.

According to Uwankwe, “I am using this platform to beg our Governor Sule to please help us in the name of God. No money in this country.”

Findings revealed that over 85 percent of the parents may not be able to pay their children school fees in the state except Lafia indigent students who are paying between N25,000-N30,000 including other charges.

Vanguard