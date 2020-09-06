COVID-19: Plateau United Captain rues negative impact on football

It was not the best of endings for the Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) when it was forced to a stop due to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

Football leagues around the world were initially put on hold and later completed strictly following COVID-19 safety protocols or were cancelled outright.

In Nigeria, the NPFL was halted in March after 25 rounds of games, and in July, it was officially called off using the points per game (PPG) quotient to determine the final rankings, with neither promotion nor the relegation of any club.

While many in the football family have been lamenting the impact of COVID-19 on football in general, the captain of Plateau United Club, Elisha Golbe, has also bared his mind on the pains brought by the pandemic.

Counting the losses

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Golbe noted that among several other things, the COVID-19 pandemic has denied a number of players the chance to export their talents to football leagues abroad.

“COVID-19 has affected the game of football negatively.

“Before the outbreak of COVID-19, many players are in top form that were supposed to go outside the country to sign for clubs in Europe, but because of that, most players are still in the country and (most) of the countries in Europe have started their league now.

“It (also) affected the players negatively because you’re just at home sitting, eating, and (sometimes) just train on your own.”

The ‘Peace boys’ of Jos were top of the NPFL log with 49 points from 25 games before the season was halted.

Because of the League Management Company’s decision to use the PPG quotient to determine the final standings, Plateau United remained the number one team but without being ceremoniously crowned champions.

The hard-tackling defender rues the missed opportunity of lifting the NPFL trophy again.

He said: “Yes, I think for me it’s a dream come true halfway because we’re not officially declared as champions; (as) maybe they’ll hand the trophy to us”.