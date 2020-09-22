COVID-19: PTF warns against neglect of protocols

PTF on COVID-19 Chairman, Boss Mustapha.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF), on COVID-19, has warned against perceived neglect of the non-pharmaceutical protocols and other measures aimed at tackling the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

The PTF chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the warning at the daily briefing by the PTF on Monday in Abuja.

He said that there was an increasing disregard for basic non-pharmaceutical measures that have proven to be very successful.

He said face masks have now been turned into chin masks, social distancing and gatherings are returning to the pre-COVID era.

Mustapha, however, called for vigilance in order to forestall any danger of the second wave of the pandemic as the countries in Europe were currently facing.

According to him, the call for greater vigilance is underscored by the fact that our economy has been seriously affected by the pandemic and we are pushing through our home-grown economic recovery strategies to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic.

” Also, our health systems, in spite of its fragility, have been able to withstand and contain cases resulting from COVID-19 infection, where those of more advanced countries have been overwhelmed.

Speaking on the second wave of the virus across the world, the PTF chairman said, “Israel has re-introduced a three-week lockdown, the United Kingdom was considering another lockdown phase, Spain was enforcing a partial lockdown in Madrid and France – amidst protests by its citizens.

“They have also introduced stricter measures to contain the virus. Similar stories are coming from South Korea, Iran and the number of fatalities is approaching 200,000 in the USA.

“The World Health Organisation(WHO), has advised that everybody should learn from lessons of the first wave, especially as ‘no one is safe until everyone is safe’.

“Let me share with you a global picture to buttress the foregoing. Over the last three days, the global cases passed the 31 million mark and it took only four days to get there from the 30th million.

“The USA crossed 7 million cases and continues to report a high daily caseload of over 30, 000 daily. We continue to see the highest daily numbers from India.

“​More specifically, the lesson for us in Nigeria, is that in spite of appreciable progress recorded, we should be vigilant more than ever before because we have opened our air spaces to international travels, we have relaxed a number of restrictions in opening up more sectors of the economy and schools are beginning to open in varying degrees.”

On the reopening of airports for international travels, Mustapha noted that the PTF would continue to work with partners from the private sector to fine-tune the protocols for international travellers, especially those arriving in Nigeria.

He, however, urged all travellers to ensure that they complete all pre-boarding and post-arrival processes, especially on the portal to facilitate seamless arrivals at the airports.

“We cannot afford the importation of the virus.

“We appeal strongly to all Nigerians to persuade their relations arriving Nigeria to self-isolate upon arrival, as required and test on day seven as prescribed,”

Vanguard