COVID-19 sample tests exceed 100,000 in Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday said Lagos State had tested 100,607 samples



for COVID-19 infections since inception of the pandemic.

The NCDC announced the figures in its COVID-19 Situation Report for Sept.1.

It said that out of the 411, 077 COVID-19 sample tests conducted in the country, Lagos had conducted the highest number of sample tests.

On the chart list for the tests, Lagos was followed by Abuja with 49,022 tests, while Kano, Plateau and Oyo States, conducted 43,441; 24,469 and 19,807 tests.

The agency said that Lagos State recorded 19 new COVID-19 infections from the 239 confirmed infections reported in the last 24 hours from 15 states.

According to the centre, the new infections had increased the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 18,157.

The agency noted that the state recorded no discharge and fatality on the reported date.

Meanwhile, the data by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Africa Region, shows that there were 1, 250,340 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent, with over 984,000 recoveries and 29,911 deaths.

Vanguard News Nigeria