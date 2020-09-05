COVID-19: Snoop to raise funds for medical corps

On September 12, 2020, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, popularly known as Snoop Dogg, will be streaming live from his Compound in Los Angelesto millions of homes in Africa and around the world to raise funds for the International Medical Corps, which is helping to fight the global pandemic and provide life-saving care around the world.







Since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11th 2020, cases have continued to increase rapidly. The International Medical Corps works closely with international, national and local charities and health organisations, providing medical expertise, equipment, training and triage & treatment services. Its goal is to ensure that at-risk countries and regions can prepare for and respond to outbreaks of coronavirus quickly and safely.







This will be the first of many shows created by Couch Concerts Live, a new streaming platform that presents major artists’ performances in support of those suffering from the effects of global crises, from COVID-19 to climate change and more.







The partnership between TARI Global, American Artist Company, The Temple Company, Africa’s foremost full service agency headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria and Jam Management Group brings together a team with the reach, experience and expertise that will enable them to support International Medical Corps on a global level.







Temple Company’s Idris Olorunnimbe, Group Chief Executive Officer said, “We recognised the importance of this collaboration as a critical factor needed to helped creative economies and the world recover from the harsh impact of the pandemic. We need each other to pull through and no one must be left behind. As part of our inclusivity agenda as an African creative agency, we are excited to play our part in pushing Africa to world. We are also happy to help support the frontlines in the battle against COVID 19. This is the first of many of such partnerships and we cannot wait for more.”







Nathan Tari, CEO of TARI Global, and Founder of the event, said, “The entertainment industry has been hard hit by the pandemic. While we were staying safely at home, we put our heads together and decided to use our talent and experience to do something in support of those suffering from the outbreak of this terrible virus. We are looking to bring some fun, excitement as well as a special experience with some of the world’s most celebrated stars. This concert will be the first of many, and we are excited to have Snoop Dogg to help us launch.”



