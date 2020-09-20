COVID-19: Umahi lifts ban on all social gatherings in Ebonyi

Governor David Umahi

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend, lifted the ban on all social gatherings in the state.

In a statement through Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji (Commissioner for Information and State Orientation), the Governor directed “that all public and private schools from primary to tertiary levels shall re-open on 5th October 2020.”

According to the statement: “That all restrictions in respect of movement order on public burials/ wake keeps, weddings, conferences, meetings, festivals, religious services/ gatherings are hereby lifted.

“In furtherance of the state post COVID-19 economic recovery plans , the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE, in exercise of the powers conferred on him by provisions of Ebonyi State Coronavirus and other Dangerous Infectious Diseases and Related Matters Law 005 of 2020 and other relevant Laws, and subject to the NCDC COVID-19 Protocols and other directives of the Presidential Task on COVID-19, has issued proclaimations relapsing restrictions on events and gathering of persons in the state.

“In this regard therefore, His Excellency the Governor has directed as follows: That all public and private schools from primary to tertiary levels shall re-open on 5th October 2020

“That all restrictions in respect of movement order on public burials/ wake keeps, weddings, conferences, meetings, festivals, religious services/ gatherings, etc are hereby lifted.

“That all closures of public places such as event centres, bars, places of worship, educational institutions, public parks, night clubs, cinemas, viewing centres and other such public places are hereby lifted.

ALSO READ: Trump to approve new TikTok setup in bid to save US operations

“That all restrictions on conduct of business and commercial activities are hereby rescinded.

“That all regulations in respect of wearing of facemasks, washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers and social distancing are still in force in public places,events and gatherings

“The Governor further charges all security agencies and public office holders especially the Chairmen of Local Government Areas and Coordinators of Development Centres to enforce the subsisting regulations contained in the proclaimation hereof in the interest of the safety and health of our people.”

Vanguard