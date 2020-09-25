Cross River North youths seek reconciliation before bye-election

Reps panel tasks tank farm operators on safety measures



Some concerned youths of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the aegis of Cross River Northern Youths Forum has charged leaders of the zone to resolve the crisis facing the party as a result of the disputed senatorial ticket.

They expressed concern that the PDP may lose the ticket following the crisis that emanated from the September 5, 2020 primary election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had already submitted names of candidates, but the PDP was yet to agree on a candidate for the bye-election as two candidates, Jarigbe Agom and Steven Odey are both laying claims to winning the primary election.

Speaking in Calabar, convener of the forum, Jerry Odey, said the youths appealed to Agom to withdraw the suit he had instituted on the senatorial primary that ended in disagreement.

A communiqué signed by five members of the forum announcing its resolution, stated: “The Forum charged the elders and leaders of the zone to initiate a reconciliation process between the aggrieved parties with a view to enthroning peace and ultimately guaranteeing the redemption of the party.”

They, however, appealed to Governor Benedict Ayade to ensure that he kept his promise of playing politics with ethics and leave a lasting legacy for the youths and the state.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Relocation of Tank Farms from residential areas has charged tank farm owners in Calabar to take precautionary measures in setting up tank farms.

Chairman of the Committee, Sergius Ogun, made the call while on an oversight visit with other members of the committee and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to tank farms in Calabar.

“We are in Calabar to ensure that tank farms are set up in compliance with DPR guidelines. In an environment like this, you don’t expect 100 per cent compliance, if there was, there won’t be any need for us to come here,” he said.

Speaking, Port Harcourt Zonal Operations Controller of DPR, Bassey Nkanga, noted that a technical audit of all depot facilities in the tank farm was recently carried out to ensure that operators comply with the guidelines.