CSDP proposes development policy to Fed Govt

Our Reporter

A proposed Community Driven Development Policy (CDD-P) to regulate development at the Community and vulnerable group levels have been submitted to the Federal Government with a proviso to use it to fast track development, increase social inclusiveness and empower the people at all levels.

The proposed CDD-P is prepared by the Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) with inputs from the major stakeholders, the World Bank, state governments, the Academia, media, Development practitioners, community development workers and the rural people.

Receiving the proposed policy at the weekend in Abuja, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar, who was represented by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Investment, Dr Mahmmod said the Ministry would study the draft policy very well by subjecting it to its procedures before submitting to the Federal Executive Council.