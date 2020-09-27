Cultists arrested while mourning dead colleague in Ogun – Police

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested eight suspected members of a dreaded cult group, known as Black Axe (Aiye), during a procession in honour of their departed colleague.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made this known on Sunday, said the cultists were arrested following a report lodged at Ogijo Police Station where a 16-year-old boy, Onome Iduru, was rushed to after being shot in the stomach by the cultists who were in procession in honour of their departed colleague.

He said the cultists, after shooting the victim, dispossessed him of his phone and also went ahead to unleash terror on the community.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ogijo division CSP Muhammed Suleiman Baba led his men to the scene where eight members of the violent group namely: Olatunji Opeyemi m’ 26, Ayuba Oduola m’ 25, Sobowale Abiodun m’ 28, Sobowale Sunday m’ 25, Adelowo Olalekan m’ 32, Kareem Lanre m’ 21, Emmanuel Adebisi m’ 21 and Tobiloba Wasiu m’ 20 yrs were arrested after serious encounter with the policemen,” he said.

The police spokesperson said a banner designed with the group’s insignia to announce the death of their member was recovered from them while the injured victim was taken to Oladayo Hospital for medical attention.

He added that the commissioner of police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

