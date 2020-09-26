Daily News

Culture, questions and responsibility

By Dayo Sobowale

The  US is both mourning and raging in  fury  over the death of a  Supreme Court judge whose last wish was  to outlive  the Trump Administration.

The deceased judge was a champion of feminism and equal rights for women in her long career on the bench . Her legacy on American  culture and a comparison of that  with  African   culture, is  the meat  of our discussion  today. We  shall  also  look  at   the response of the US  President  to the question put to him on whether  he would  hand power peacefully  in  case  he lost  the question as  well as  the  need    for   such a question at this point in America’s turbulent election politics. At  home, we examine the integrity of the invitation of the loser in Edo State guber elections  last week  to  the  winner   to  return to the APC from which he fled as it were, very  close to the election,   which  he nevertheless won convincingly.

The  death of US Supreme Court  judge Ruth  Bader Ginsburg  was  a  double edged  sword in American  politics especially  at  this period of the presidential election slated for November this year. To  American Democrats it is a tragedy, as all  deaths ,  are no matter how old the deceased and there  have been tributes galore to the titan  of a legal luminary . To  Republicans,   however,  especially in the Senate whose purview  it is to approve  a replacement  or a Supreme Court judge nominated for the job by   the US President,  it is  a God  sent opportunity to change US culture on feminism, gay rights,  and abortion  , from  the left  from which it has remained for so long,  firmly  to the right by  having a comfortable majority of judges on the Supreme Court bench  with conservative leanings and orientation.

When  a similar vacancy occurred during the Obama era, the Senate Republicans refused to confirm Obama’s nominee stating that it could not  do this in an election year and the incoming president should do it. But  then the Republicans had a majority  with which  they  bullied Obama  to  submission . But  now the same Republican leadership is in majority  and  a Republican, Donald Trump is the US President. Now  the Republicans are  not talking about the election year or how close  the election is,   as they did with Obama, but are just pleading with Donald Trump to send his nominee   urgently,  so that they  can confirm him or  her  with the speed of light.  Of  course the Democrats are shouting foul and blue murder but  they don’t have the majority and they know that even if they accuse the Republicans of hypocrisy , deceit  and inconsistency , they know they  are just shouting wolf where there is  none or simply  barking at the moon, because the Republicans have not breached  the US constitution on the matter.  That  is the  essence of constitutionalism and the rule of  law. So  morbidly, the Republicans have profited from the death of this great judge at this point in time albeit  against ‘her personal  wishes and desires ‘ as our OBJ  famously  said on assuming power after the assassination of the late General Murtala Muhammed.

However  Ruth Ginsburg legacy was  to establish  the rights of women in all aspects of American life but  that expanded into gay rights and more liberal orientation on sex and  sexual  orientation.  It  ballooned into domestic violence and the protection of women in such  circumstances. In  Africa  however Ginsburg legacy conflicts with  African culture where male dominance is the vogue   and the male is the head of the family. If  the practice of protecting women rights is carried to the letter in African  society it will conflict with family values and the extended family  system and culture which  puts the husband as the head of the family. Even in Europe where gender equality is firmly  being promoted it is not totally accepted as the elections in Poland recently showed victory for a party that did not accept gay rights and campaigned that it respects family values over gay or feminine rights. Therefore,  Ginsburg legacy  that is being celebrated by liberals is at  odds  with African family values on account  of   unbridled feminine rights as the husband is the head of the family in Africa and not otherwise in terms of equality elsewhere or anywhere.

We  now go to the news that the US President Donald Trump said he would not hand over  power  peacefully in a transition if he lost  power. I  really  do  not think  he meant  that. To  me he was simply giving an unexpected answer to an unexpected question that  he felt was a leading and provocative question. To  most  Americans , not handing over power peacefully  was unthinkable  and almost un American. So  why ask  the question?  I  think  the US president thought  the question was demeaning and unexpected and to  have his own  back at the perceived insult ,  he decided to add petrol to  fire and give a most  bizarre and unthinkable  answer  as if   to  play along with the insolence and absurdity of such a question in American politics. I  don’t think any other American  president has said such an unthinkable thing . They  will  not survive if they  did. But  this is the Trump  era and even his opponents   concede   that  Trump  is     a   dicey    political  cat   with nine  lives in surviving controversies and scandals ,  and this may  just  be one of many before and more to come  before  the  election date  in November.

Finally,  the call  by Ize Iyamu  of the APC on Godwin Obaseki  of the PDP to return to APC as  they  were all together  before  and he had done so before is a loaded  gun which can explode in many direction with many  dire   political  consequences . If  Obaseki heeds that call he will be a traitor to PDP which housed him and  gave him a platform to contest. I think  the call is not only  mischievous, it is like  shutting the stable  doors after the horses have bolted. Although anything is possible in Nigerian politics, the thought of Obaseki going back to APC   after   his  victory is as unthinkable as the thought  of Donald Trump  not willing to hand over power peacefully  after he  loses power in Africa. To  me the call is a Greek gift which  is not in the interest of either the giver or the intended receiver,  nor their  parties either .

From the fury of  this raging pandemic Good Lord Deliver Nigeria.

