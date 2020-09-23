Dad is shot as he tries to shield his children from gunman at Bronx car dealership

Moment dad, 39, is shot in the thigh as he shields his three young children from a gunman who opened fire inside a NYC car dealership
- The shooting took place Monday night at On The Road Automotive in the Bronx
- Video obtained by DailyMail.com showed the dad and his children sitting on a couch when a man in a black hoodie began firing through an open glass door
- The family dove to the floor as the dad tried to shield the kids from gunfire
- The dad was struck in the thigh by a bullet and is in stable condition
- Police are searching for two suspects and believe the shooting was gang-related
By Megan Sheets and Shawn Cohen For Dailymail.com
Terrifying video captured the moment a father was shot in the leg as he tried to shield his three young children from a gunman who opened fire inside a car dealership in the Bronx.
The shooting took place at around 7.20pm on Monday at On The Road Automotive in the Eastchester neighborhood.
Video obtained by DailyMail.com showed the 39-year-old dad and his children sitting on a couch inside the used car shop when a man in a black hoodie ran up and began firing through an open glass door.
The dad immediately scooped up his kids and dove to the floor, attempting to block them from a barrage of bullets with his body.
Seconds later a door shattered, sending a shards of glass flying around the showroom as the family crawled to safety.
The dad, who has not been publicly identified, was struck in the thigh by one of the bullets, police sources told DailyMail.com.
He was transported to Jacobi Medical Center and is said to be in stable condition.
Several other customers were seen milling around the dealership when the gunshots rang out, sending them running for cover.
Police said they’re searching for two suspects, one of whom carjacked a vehicle immediately after the shooting.
The car, a four-door green sedan, was stopped at a red light just outside when the perpetrator approached, opened the door and pointed a gun at the 49-year-old driver, ordering him to get out.
The first round of gunfire shattered a door in the dealership, sending customers running
Seconds later another door shattered as the father tried to block his kids from bullets
Investigators believe the shooting is gang-related.
Sources told the New York Daily News that a gang member was doing business in the dealership when their rival opened fire.
The sources said investigators have not determined whether the father-of-three was targeted.
The exterior of On The Road Automotive is seen above in the Eastchester neighborhood of the Bronx. Investigators believe Monday’s shooting may have been gang-related
