Dairy products maker gives back to children

By Moses Nosike

Hollandia, the leading dairy brand in Nigeria from Chi Limited, provided dairy nourishment to the children in Internally Displaced Camps and orphanages in Lagos recently.

The gesture is coming at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is disrupting food supply chains, availability and devastating livelihoods, leading to the deteriorating quality of diets and nutrition.

This nutritional challenge poses a threat to the human body’s immune function and good health, especially to children who are disadvantaged or in vulnerable situations.

Hollandia Nurture A Child initiative addresses the challenge of malnutrition amongst Nigerian children and the overall wellbeing of the Nigerian child in general.

Under this initiative, Hollandia donated its tasty and nourishing Hollandia Evaporated Milk and Hollandia Yoghurt products to the children.

The beneficiaries include the Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Bogije, Ibeju Lekki, Lot Foundation Dustbin Estate in Ajegunle, Life Changers Orphanage in Festac, and Chosen Child Orphanage, Badia, all in Lagos.

The initiative hopes to ease the challenges of children in vulnerable situations, currently experiencing inadequate nutrition, by providing healthy dairy nourishment to boost their immunity and wellness.

As medical experts have confirmed, having a healthy immune system is especially important to defend the body against viruses, bacteria and other illnesses.

Receiving the products on behalf of the Internally Displaced Persons Camp, Bogije Ibeju Lekki, Mrs. Bose Aggrey, Executive Director, Web of Hearts Foundation thanked the management of Chi Limited for the initiative.

She said: “Sometime last year, we were beneficiaries of a huge product donation from Hollandia and we can attest that over 500 children benefited from the project.

“We are happy that you find us worthy to partner with again this year.”

Managing Director, Chi Limited, Mr. Deepanjan Roy said that the company has initiated the Hollandia Nurture A Child Initiative with a view to making a difference in the lives of those who really matter, children.

“Children are the future of the nation. The Hollandia Nurture A Child initiative is committed to providing support to needy children so that every child can thrive and grow well irrespective of their situation in life,” he added.

