Dancing With The Stars season 29 celebrity cast is revealed… plus official poster with Tyra Banks

Season 29 of Dancing With The Stars has been revealed.

This year’s star-studded line up features Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, Tiger King Star Carole Baskin, Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly and more, according to People.

Other celebs who signed on include Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Skai Jackson, Anne Heche, The Real’s Jeannie Mai, One Day at a Time actress Justina Machado and Nev Shulman, host of Catfish.

Athletes include NBA star Charles Oakley, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and former NFL player Vernon Davis.

Monica, the head coach from the hit Netflix show Cheer is also signed up for this season.

The official celebrity line up comes just two months after a host shake up, with previous hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews parting ways with the show.

It was announced that supermodel/TV personality Tyra Banks was the new hosts, as well as becoming an executive producer for DWTS.

The official poster for DWTS featuring Tyra was released on Wednesday as well, with the host rocking sparkling blue lipstick.

The dancing pros selected for season 29 were announced last month; they include: Val Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Keo Motsepe, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farba, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater and Gleb Savchenko.

Two new dancers are joining for this season: Daniella Karagach and Britt Stewart.

Celebrity and dancing pro pairings however will not be revealed until the two-hour premiere on September 14.

Season 29 of DWTS kicks off on September 14 with a two hour show; it airs at 8 pm ET on ABC.