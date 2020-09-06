J. A. Shodeinde

It’s good to be ambitious, but if you seek success through the wrong path, it becomes a dangerous ambition. God may want to give you the bone of your bone, and the flesh of your flesh at the age of 35. If you become too anxious and you don’t wait for God’s time, it’s possible you get married to the wrong woman/man. You may no longer have peace or die untimely. Some even end up their lives, in penury.

It may be God’s plan to make you a millionaire at the age of 45. If you don’t wait for that time, and you engage in crime, you lose God’s plan for your life. Don’t let your ambition turn into anxiety, so you don’t get to miss God’s blessings.

According to Genesis 11: 1-7, God confounded the language of the inhabitants of the world then, because they had a strong desire to build the Tower of Babel, to enable them to see God one on one. From thence, men began to speak diverse languages, which brought about disunity and discord amongst men. Being over-ambitious can lead to disaster.

Dangerous ambition leads to vanity and can make you go the crooked way to succeed. Many have been involved in various rituals, and killings of humans to make a breakthrough in life. Job 20: 5-9 says, “the triumphing of the wicked is short, and the joy of the hypocrite but for a moment? Though his excellence mounts up to the heavens, and his head reaches to the clouds; Yet he shall perish forever like his own dung: they which have seen him shall say, Where is he? He shall fly away as a dream, and shall not be found: yea, he shall be chased away as a vision of the night. The eye also which saw him shall see him no more; neither shall his place any more behold him.” What a wicked man has is for a period of time and he shall soon be forgotten. The wicked shall be suddenly cut off from the earth.

James 4:1-2 makes us know that dangerous ambition leads to strife and contention. Some tussle for power and posts in offices, in churches, and are ready to destroy anyone standing on their way, with whatever they have at their disposal (such as charms). Some people have the utmost desire to rule and lead people, but they are not ready to serve. According to Matthew 20: 25-26, Jesus instructed that the great amongst us should be humble and be ready to serve men.

Being over-ambitious is connected to pride and has consequences. Satan was arrogant and proud. He was eying God’s throne, and he decided to elevate himself above God, but he failed and he was banished from heaven (Isaiah 14:12-15). Individuals who have the spirit of pride always aspire to be greater than everyone around them. When someone in their vicinity is doing better, they become envious and displeased. Dangerous ambition leads to cruelty (Hab. 2:12).

Finally, let us be aware of the devil’s tricks to make us over-ambitious. He deceived Eve in the guise that she and her husband will be like God who created them if they ate the forbidden fruits, and they would never die (Gen 3:4-8).

Is the devil telling your mind how rich your mates and those who are far junior to you are? Is the devil telling you to go the wrong way to seek strange wealth? Please, tell the devil he is a liar. Seek God and He shall bless the clean works of your hands. Amen.

