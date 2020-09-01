Dangote endorses Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO candidacy

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has endorsed the former Minister of Finance and Economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General position.

The endorsement comes ahead of the second phase of the selection process on September 7, 2020.

Dangote wrote in a tweet yesterday: “A vote for her by all is a step in the right direction. I fully endorse the candidature of Okonjo Iweala-Iweala to lead the WTO.

“In these challenging times, WTO needs the renowned skills and tested experience of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the organisation through identified obstacles and strengthen its position as the prime facilitator of international trade. ”

The candidate said: “I think I have the wind behind my back. I have had constructive conversations all around. Now there is an appetite and recognition for reform beyond where the WTO is now. I am passionate about how trade lifts millions from poverty.”

The former Nigerian minister is one of eight candidates (and one of three women) in the fray for the post of the WTO Director General.

