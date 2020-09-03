Daniel Craig risks his life in nail-biting new trailer for No Time To Die

The new trailer for No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond, was released on Thursday.

The actor, 52, looked brooding as ever in the trailer which sees him come to grips with villain Safin, portrayed by Rami Malek, 39, who viewers are told is concocting a plan that could kill ‘millions’.

The nail-biting video opens with 007 narrowly avoiding being hit by a car before smashing into a wall as he embarks on one of his most dangerous missions yet.

Set to the iconic Bond theme song, fans are re-introduced to villain Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz, who sits in a cage in a prison cell.

He tells Bond: ‘James, fate draws us back together and now your enemy is my enemy’, with the nemesis in question being none other than Safin.

In the trailer, 007 is told of the danger Safin presents by Madeleine Swann, (Lea Seydoux) who tells him that he is after ‘revenge’ and her, suggesting her life will be in danger if his plans come to pass.

Fans of the franchise are also given a better look at CIA Agent Paloma (Ana De Armas) who Bond meets in Santiago and ’00’ agent Nomi (Lashana Lynch).

Nomi is clearly a force to be reckoned with as Bond refers to her as a ‘disarming young woman’ after she attempts to shoot him.

Meanwhile, Paloma is seen scolding Bond for being late for his meeting with her before she fights off a group of men while wearing a black evening dress.

Safin appears to see a degree of similarity between himself and 007 as he is overheard eerily proclaiming: ‘James Bond, we both eradicate people to try and make the world a better place. I just want to be a little…tidier.’

Several action scenes follow as Bond and Nomi find themselves in a jet with him asking her: ‘Have you ever flown one of these before?’ to which she says: ‘Nope’.

Bond is seen driving a motorcycle up a hill as he leaps above a crowd of pedestrians as he is heard saying: ‘If we don’t do this, there will be nothing left to save’.

The trailer’s exhilarating conclusion sees Bond armed with a gun in the woods as a truck drives full speed towards him before he manages to dive out of the way before firing at the driver.

The video’s tagline reads: ‘This November, the mission that changes everything begins’.

The 25th film in the franchise finds Bond after he has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, from the CIA turns up asking for help.

No Time To Die: A Synopsis James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. Bond is led onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. When it becomes clear that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before. Widely considered to be a ‘woke’ incarnation of the Bond franchise, are the rumours true? Will Bond lose his life to love?

Leaving his seemingly happy live with Madeleine, Bond returns to the field to face Safin who is armed with a new dangerous technology that could impact the world.

The new poster for the latest James Bond movie was unveiled on Tuesday evening, after the film’s release was delayed by seven months.

Shared on the official James Bond Twitter and Instagram accounts, the poster shows franchise star Daniel looking debonair in a classic black tuxedo.

Getting into character as the suave agent 007, the actor stares menacingly at the camera as he totes a small pistol, while the film’s title is set in gold lettering.

Captioning the image, the promotional team wrote: ‘Man on a mission. Check out the new poster for #NoTimeToDie, in cinemas this November.’

In June it was confirmed that the release date for the anticipated film had been moved forward by two weeks and will open in the UK on November 12 and the US on November 20.

The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was originally scheduled for release in April, but was pushed back to November 25 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was then brought forward to November 8 before the most recent change.

In the summer, it was reported that the film’s release date was set to change once again, after the COVID-19 crisis led the launch to be delayed by seven months.

According to a report from The Sun, it was being considered whether the film’s release should be moved yet again over fears of losing money at the box office.

It was claimed that the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the US meant film executives were concerned about how many people would be able to see it.

A source told the publication: ‘There are secret talks about what to do. Having No Time To Die earning less than half a billion would be deemed a disaster no matter the circumstances.’

MailOnline contacted EON productions for comment at the time.

The upcoming movie will mark Daniel’s last-ever outing as the iconic character, which the actor recently insisted he was ‘fine’ about.

He told British GQ: ‘I’m really… I’m OK. I don’t think I would have been if I’d done the last film and that had been it. But this, I’m like… Let’s go. Let’s get on with it. I’m fine.’

The actor also insisted he isn’t too worried about his post-Bond career, as he claimed: ‘I’m pretty sure I can play just about anything. Yeah. I’m pretty sure I can, or at least I can make a f**king good fist of it.’

No Time To Die is co-written by Phoebe who was brought on board to sprinkle magic on the script for the 25th movie in the franchise based on Ian Fleming’s hit novels.

The film had previously been given the working title Shatterhand, however the title has since been changed to match Bond’s more iconic film titles.

Daniel was more involved in the writing of the new movie than he has been in the past.

And producers are also reportedly planning a spin-off based on the spy’s recently-discovered daughter, penned by the Killing Eve’ scribe Phoebe.

Sources claimed bosses have approached her to pen a franchise documenting how the offspring of 007 becomes an agent herself.

It comes following reports that Bond is set to to have daughter in the long-awaited James Bond film.

Production finally kicked off in April 2019, though it had already been delayed by several months following the departure of original director Danny Boyle.

But it has suffered a turbulent production process after Daniel suffered a nasty ankle injury while filming a separate chase sequence in Jamaica, the spiritual home of Bond creator Ian Fleming.

The actor underwent an operation followed by two weeks of rehabilitation in May 2019, causing major delays to the long awaited production.

Meanwhile over at the UK’s Pinewood Studios three explosions went off on set after a stunt went wrong during filming.

Health and Safety officials arrived on the set of the beleaguered movie after an explosion ripped a hole in a sound stage and injured a member of the crew.

The official Twitter account for the 007 franchise confirmed the blasts, with a post saying: ‘During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage.’

Daniel, who once said he would rather ‘slit my own wrists’ than play Bond again, said after filming for the new film finished that he was ‘really happy’ he signed up for a final time.

But, when asked if the film would be his last as the suave secret agent, he told German website Express: ‘Yes – someone else needs to have a go.’

‘It’s been, as they always are, incredibly hard work, but it’s a massive collaboration,’ he said.

‘One of the most moving things for me about finishing the film is that I have been working with some of the people for 30 years.’

He also suggested that working alongside colleagues was ‘what it was all about’, and so to sign up again was partly to ‘say goodbye’ to ‘those people’.

His comments starkly contrast with his response about signing up again when he was asked in 2015, shortly before the release of Spectre.

‘I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists,’ he said during an interview with London’s Time Out magazine. ‘We’re done. All I want to do is move on.’

The Layer Cake star added that if he were to sign up again, it would only be for the money. But Daniel did agree to star in the much-anticipated No Time To Die, for a reported fee of £18.4 million ($25million).

As well as Casino Royale, Skyfall in 2012 and Spectre, Daniel also appeared in Quantum of Solace in 2008. Daniel’s last project saw him star as private detective Benoit Blanc in murder mystery Knives Out.

No Time To Die will open in the UK on November 12 and the US on November 20.

