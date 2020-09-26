Danny Boy celebrates womanhood with International Woman

Agency Reporter

Fast-Rising songwriter and singer, Julius Daniel Ogah, aka Danny boy has released the video of his new single titled ‘International Woman.’

Danny Boy, who rose to limelight in 2020 with his ‘Feel Am’ track, said the song celebrates womanhood while eulogising women’s contribution to the sustenance of the human race.

“I chose to make this song because women are the foundation of love and the birthplace of life. They deserve all the praises and good things in International Woman has a classic, jazzy, and mix of youthful vibes that everyone can relate to. The song resonates with its sound, creativity, and videos with my Blaanation vibes. My music is sensational and will always turn-up moods to a state of utter elation,” Danny Boy said.

Danny Boy, an acolyte of Afro Dance All music genre, made his musical debut in 2019. With the good impressions so far, Danny Boy says he’s not slowing down this year.

The singer is a brand ambassador for PADUPAFRICA, an advocacy support program targeted at helping the poorest communities with face masks, palliatives, drugs, and COVID-19 sensitisation.