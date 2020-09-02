David Blaine’s balloon stunt inspires funny social media memes

By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

Social media users have shared a series of hilarious memes after master illusionist David Blaine successfully pulled off a death-defying balloon stunt.

The 47-year-old took to the skies over the Arizona desert on Wednesday, tethered to 52 helium-filled balloons in a caper he dubbed ‘Ascension’.

Blaine reached heights of more than 24,000 feet before he released a parachute and skydived back down to earth.

The event was broadcast live on YouTube, with millions watching on in both terror and delight.

A significant number of viewers took to Twitter to craft clever quips and memes in real time, with many comparing the stunt to the 2009 Pixar film, Up, in which a widow ties thousands of balloons to his house in order to float through the sky to reach South America.

Others made memes poking fun at the sheer randomness of Blaine’s stunt, while one quipped that the famous magician was ‘playing chicken with 2020’.

Several shared humorous images that expressed their relief as the magician landed safely back on land.

