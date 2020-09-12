David McWilliams: The UK’s economic illiteracy is Ireland’s opportunity

Investment that might have gone to the UK can come here. Our job is to manage it
Ireland’s business model should still be that we are an attractive place to do international business, both for locals and foreigners. Photograph: Brian Lawless/AFP
This week, we’ve had so much incoming economic information, it’s hard to know where to start. News that the economy is in a recession confirms what we all knew.
Likewise, Google’s decision, which it came to well before the rout in tech stocks this week, not to take a large office block in Dublin 2 is not such a surprise and is a portent of things to come. As this column argued a few weeks back, commercial property in Dublin and other major tech-focused urban centres, like San Francisco, is in for a torrid time.
Comments