David Oyelowo Loses Father To Colon Cancer

David Oyelowo has revealed his beloved father Stephen has passed away following one-year battle with colon cancer.
The actor became famous through films like “Selma”, “A United Kingdom” or “Queen of Katwe” shared the sad news that his father Stephen Oyelowo had lost his battle with cancer.
The Les Misérables actor, 44, took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to his ‘protector, guardian, hero and encourager’ who ‘fought so hard to stick around’ for his family in the post.
Side by side the emotional message, Oyelowo uploaded an image of his family kissing his dad, Stephen, on the cheek, as well as a photo of David and his brothers around their dad.
Expatiating on the fondly called leaf blower’s health battle, the Selma star said: ‘You wouldn’t know it, but my Dad had been in a years long battle with colon cancer.
‘My heart is at peace because his pain is now over and the real victory has been won because I know he is now with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. He fought so hard to stick around for me, my brothers and his grandchildren.
‘He would often say to me. “God has so much in store for you, and I want to be here to see it”.’
David’s mother died five years ago. The actor is certain that his parents will now meet again: “Although I will never completely get over the fact that I lost him, I am glad that he is now back with my mother. He loved her so much.”
It is with a heavy heart that I bring the news of the passing of my BELOVED father. My brothers and I knew him as our protector, guardian, hero, encourager and our lovely Daddy. You probably knew him as @the_leaf_blower, because of his hilarious antics with that very noisy device! You wouldn’t know it, but my Dad had been in a years long battle with colon cancer. My heart is at peace because his pain is now over and the real victory has been won because I know he is now with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. He fought so hard to stick around for me, my brothers and his grandchildren. He would often say to me. “God has so much in store for you, and I want to be here to see it”. My last conversation with my Dad, as he fought through the pain, went like this. ME: Daddy I love you and it’s okay to let go. Are you ready to go and be with mummy now? MY DAD: Yes! He passed away peacefully this week and I truly believe he’s now reunited with my mum in heaven, and although I will never truly get over losing him, my heart is full at the thought of him with my mother again. He loved her so much. Thank you to all who loved him, “followed” him and celebrated this most transcendent of human beings. He loved you all. Giving love was his special gift, his true talent, his greatest example. Rest well, Daddy. ❤️
