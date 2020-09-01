Davido Announced As Special Guest At Grammy Museum Live Event On Instagram

The Grammy Museum has announced the next special guest in its Mentorship Monday series: singer, songwriter, and producer Davido. This session is coming up on Monday, Aug. 31 from 11:30–12:30 p.m. PT on the Grammy Museum’s Instagram.

The 27-year-old breakout Afrobeats star will participate in the Instagram Live event as part of its Mentorship Monday series in partnership with GRAMMY U and former first lady Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher initiative.

Every Monday from July 20 through Aug. 31, top-tier music industry professionals have mentored college students and recent graduates via digital conferencing.

Davido was featured on the May 2020 cover of Billboard magazine and was a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” July.

According to Rolling Stone, his single “Fall” off his 2019 album, A Good Time, holds the record for the longest Nigerian pop song in Billboard history.

Speaking about his rise to success and what he loves about his African musical influences with The Grammy Awards, he said:

To me, when I listen to Afrobeats, it’s just a different feeling. You’d be in the club, they play hip-hop, trap, R&B, whatever the case may be. And once the Afrobeat comes on, you can tell the difference from the scenery, the feeling, the beats. Most people don’t even know what we saying, but they still listen to it. So that’s the great thing about it.

The Instagram Live event features Davido and will be hosted by Grammy Museum Education Coordinator Schyler O’Neal.