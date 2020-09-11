Davido’s ‘Fem’ hits 1.8 million views in 22 hours

After a three-month social media break, Davido returned to Instagram and Twitter on Thursday night with a new video titled ‘FEM’.

The video has hit over 1.8 million YouTube views in less than 24 hours.

The singer broke his own record for the fastest Nigerian music video to hit 1 million views on YouTube, a record previously held by ‘Blow my mind’. U.S. music star, Chris Brown, featured in the latter.

The track is the singer’s first single in 2020.

Explaining the inspiration behind the project on Instagram, Davido wrote, “To the people talking about you because they don’t understand your shine, they don’t understand your grace, they don’t understand why they can never be what you are or have what you have, we say FEM.”

‘Fem’ is one of the tracks from his forthcoming album, ‘A Better Time’ which is scheduled for release later this month.