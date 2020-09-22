Davos Organizers Seek New Site After Postponing Meeting

The World Economic Forum won’t be meeting in Davos at all in 2021 after initially postponing its annual session in January because of the coronavirus crisis, and it is now looking at other locations elsewhere in Switzerland for the gathering.

The yearly event in the Swiss alpine town is a highlight of the international business circuit and in previous years has hosted figures such as President Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and financier George Soros. The WEF’s founder and executive chairman, Klaus Schwab, had pitched…