De Bruyne, Lewandowski, Neuer on UEFA player of the year shortlist

Agency Reporter

Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, and Manuel Neuer have been shortlisted for the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award, the European football governing body said on Wednesday.

Lewandowski helped Bayern Munich to their sixth UEFA Champions League title, finishing as the competition’s top goalscorer with 15 goals.

The Polish striker netted 55 goals in 47 games in all competitions as Bayern Munich won the treble.

Neuer, also part of Bayern Munich’s treble-winning squad, kept six clean sheets in the UEFA Champions League and missed just one game the entire season.

Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne provided a record-equalling 20 assists in the English Premier League (EPL) last season, the highest in Europe.

Manchester City full-back Lucy Bronze, Chelsea striker Pernille Harder and Olympique Lyonnais defender Wendie Renard were shortlisted for the women’s award.

Bayern Munich’s Hans-Dieter Flick, Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp and RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann were nominated for the Men’s Coach of the Year award.

FC Barcelona’s Lluis Cortes, Wolfsburg’s Stephan Lerch, and Lyon’s Jean-Luc Vasseur made the shortlist for the women’s award.

The awards will be presented at the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony on Oct. 1.

(Reuters/NAN)