Defection: Osun deputy governor receives PDP leaders

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Osun State Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi on Saturday received four leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others to All Progressives Congress in the capital of Irewole Local Government Area, Ikire.

The defectors said they took the decision base on their conviction that the Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration is committed to people’s welfare and security, as well as massive infrastructural transformation.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Mr. Olaniyi Ajibola revealed that former PDP women leader in ward 5 of the council area, Mrs. Alimat Akinwemimo, the former P.R.O of the PDP in ward 10, Mr. Ambaliyu Adiza, another chieftain of the party in the area, Mrs. Bola Akinpelu among many others formed the numbers of those that defected.

” I want to commend you for making this courageous decision to follow the right path after distinguishing between inclusive governance and deceit.

“I want to assure you that the Adegboyega Oyetola-led administration will never let you down in any way, we shall continue to make you happy and build a better future for our coming generations”, Alabi stated.

Mr. Benedict Alabi, who received the individuals at his country home in Ikire reiterated the resolve of the administration in the state to transform all strata of the Osun economy and restore the hope of a better future.

Meanwhile, APC youth from various wards across the Local Government had earlier gathered at the venue to express solidarity for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration by endorsing the Governor and his Deputy for another term of 4 years in Office.

The APC Youth wing in the council area, led by Comrade Olagoke Akinwemimo, said the decision was to support the continuity of good governance by the APC-led administration in the state.