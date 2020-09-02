Delta community seeks intervention of Buhari over abandoned road project

For about two decades now, residents of Ubulu-Uku community in Aniocha South Local Government area of Delta State have lived in pain due to the poor state of Ubulu-Uku-Onicha-Ugbo road, the only access route linking other communities within Aniocha and Ika area.

The road has been wrecked by gully erosion and rendered impassable to the extent that walking through what is left of the track is like passing through a death trap.

Following the startling revelations that the contract for the road project was awarded to a prominent son of the state by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the community has, therefore, sent a Save-Our-Soul message to President Muhammadu Buhari; Minister of Niger Delta, Goodswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and well-meaning Nigerians to intervene and end the suffering of residents in the area.

A 90-year-old Mrs Grace Kolu joined her voice in the appeal to the government to expedite action in fixing the road before she joins her ancestors.

She said: “My fear is that when the Lord calls me home, there would not be road for sympathisers to pass and give me a befitting burial. I have been confined to my sitting room. I can’t go out due to the poor state of the road. Though I am old, God gave me strength and I am physically strong. I used to trek to visit people, but now I am down and weak because I can’t go out for exercise.

“The saddest experience is that the Reverend Father who used to minister Holy Communion to old persons in our area has stopped coming here because the road is impassable. He nearly broke his legs the last time he came. When we heard the road was being repaired before Christmas last year, we rejoiced and prayed for whoever was bringing back our joy, but after the Christmas celebration, the road was again abandoned.”

Human rights crusader and convener of #Saveubuluroads#, Esther Nwogwonuwe, and Mr Pius Monye, who both spoke from the diaspora, urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to also intervene in fixing the road.

