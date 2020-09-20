Delta monarchs want government to curb excesses of self-imposed rulers

Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers has urged government and security agencies to adopt more stringent measures to curb excesses of fake and self imposed traditional rulers across the state.

In a communique at the end of their meeting in Asaba, the monarchs applauded the prosecution of erring self-styled traditional rulers, but called on the Police to intensify its efforts at bringing culprits to book.

The Chairman of the Council and Obi of Owa, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor 11, who read the communiqué, decried the unwholesome activities of the fake royal fathers, whose actions had tended to threaten the peace and security of communities across the state.

The royal fathers also questioned the integrity of town planners in the state’s Ministry of Land and Surveys, for compromising town-planning laws for selfish reasons.

The monarchs frowned at the inconsistencies arising from non adherence to laid down rural and urban development laws, insisting that the rules should not be bent by town planning officers to the detriment of the economic interest of the state and residents generally.

They condemned the express permission often given to people to construct buildings on road culverts without due regard to laid down rules, which has negatively imparted on the lives of the people.

The royal fathers appealed to the commissioner for lands to prevail on officers of urban and rural town planning development to enforce relevant laws.