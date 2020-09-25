Demi Lovato And Max Ehrich Break Up 2 Months After Engagement

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich | Image: Angelo Kritikos

Demi Lovato and her fiance Max Ehrich have called off their engagement after two months.

A source with knowledge of the situation exclusively told PEOPLE that the 28-year-old singer and 29-year-old actor amicably split up to “focus on their respective careers”.

“It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” the source said.

The source added: “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

Their break up comes two months after Ehrich proposed to Lovato in Malibu on July 22. The pair were first romantically linked together after they exchanged flirty comments on social media back in March.

“I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer wrote when first announcing their engagement.

“And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

The surprise split also comes after the couple celebrated their six-month anniversary earlier this month on Sept. 7 by posting tributes to one another on their Instagram stories.

“Happy 6 months to my darling, the best father these pups could ever ask for. I love you BEYOND. Thank you for making my life so much better @maxehrich 💖💖💖 I love you baby 💞💞💞,” Lovato wrote on Instagram.

“Words fall short, baby. Love you infinitely & then some. Thank you for being the light of my life. ❤️ Cheers to forever 💍,” added Ehrich.