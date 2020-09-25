Democrats worry Dianne Feinstein is too frail to handle Supreme Court battle

Some Democrats have expressed concern their top person on the Senate Judiciary Committee, California Senator Dianne Feinstein, is too frail for the upcoming Supreme Court confirmation battle.

Feinstein, 87, is the oldest member of the Senate and more than a dozen Democratic senators and aides told Politico she has gotten frail and slowed down.

They are concerned about her ability to manage the fight over President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

‘She can’t pull this off,’ a Democratic senator told the news outlet.

As the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, she will be foil to Republican Chairman Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally who has said the president’s nominee can be confirmed by Election Day.

Democrats worry Feinstein will miss manage the situation – which is expected to be heated and contentious – and hurt their party’s Senate candidates in the election.

The senator, who came into office in 1992, pushed back hard against her critics.

‘I’m really surprised and taken aback by this. Because I try to be very careful and I’m puzzled by it,’ Feinstein told Politico. ‘My attendance is good, I do the homework, I try to ask hard questions. I stand up for what I believe in.’

‘I don’t know what people expect,’ she noted. ‘I’ve been on the committee for a while. I’ve seen how the committee works and I’ve seen how other chairs on our side of the aisle work. I don’t see, to be very blunt and honest, I don’t see a big difference. I’m prepared, so that’s puzzling to me.’

Some Senate Democrats have expressed concern about Dianne Feinstein’s ability to manage the upcoming Supreme Court confirmation hearing

Senator Dianne Feinstein’s questioning of Amy Coney Barrett in her 2017 nomination to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals made Barrett a hero to the religious right; Barrett is said to be Trump’s favorite to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Speculation has mounted over who Trump will pick to replace Ginsburg, a liberal lion of the court. He has vowed to pick a woman and his choice will tilt the court more the right.

US Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the reported favorite. And with the talk she’ll get the nod, video has appeared of her 2017 nomination to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, where Feinstein raised concerns over Barrett’s Catholic faith.

‘The dogma lives loudly within you,’ Feinstein said. ‘And that’s of concern when you come to big issues that large numbers of people have thought for, for years in this country.’

Feinstein’s comment railed the religious right into Barrett’s corner and upped the judge’s national profile.

Democrats also remember how Feinstein waited for several weeks before disclosing allegations by Christine Blasey Ford against Brett Kavanaugh, which nearly sank his nomination.

However, Democrats may have to make due. It would be hard for party leaders to replace a female senator as their top lawmaker during confirmations on a female nominee to replace an iconic feminist Supreme Court justice.

Additionally, Democrats don’t have a lot of tools at their disposal. With enough Republicans in agreement President Trump has a right to move his nominee for a vote during an election year, there’s not much they can do to stop it or slow the process down.

‘I know it’s going to be a fight, I understand that.’ Feinstein told Politico. ‘I don’t have a lot of tools to use, but I’m going to use what I have. We can try to delay and obstruct but they can run this process through. That doesn’t mean that we won’t fight tooth and nail.’

There are several other senators in their 80s in positions of power on Capitol Hill: Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley is chairman of the Finance Committee at 87 and Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby is 86.

Feinstein’s age was an issue in her last re-election campaign in 2018. Her defenders pushed back, calling it a double standard, noting the same wasn’t said about male candidates.

She also has her defenders among her fellow Democrats on the Judiciary committee.

‘She’s an extraordinary person and I’m fully confident in her leadership,’ said Democratic Sen. Cory Booker said.

As top Democrat on Senate Judiciary Committee Senator Dianne Feinstein will be the party’s voice and leader in contentious hearings on President Trump’s Supreme Court pick

The casket of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies for a second day as the political battle to replace her heats up

There concern comes as the Supreme Court battle prepares to heat up with some Republicans pushing to have it all wrapped up before the November 3rd election.

President Trump said Wednesday the court needs its full complement of nine justices because they may have to decide the winner of the 2020 presidential contest.

Trump repeated his many complaints and concerns about mail-in ballots – at least 80 million Americans are expected to use them instead of waiting in line on Election Day because of the coronavirus – and said the issue will likely end up in the high court.

‘I think it’s better if you go before the election because I think the scam the Democrats are pulling, this scam will be before the United States Supreme Court,’ Trump said at the White House.

He said a tie situation of 4-to-4 justices would not ideal although if that should be the scenario then the lower court ruling would stand.

‘I think having a 4-4 situation is not a good situation,’ Trump said.

‘Just in case it would be more political than it should be I think it’s very important to have a 9th judge,’ he said.

President Donald Trump will name his Supreme Court pick on Saturday

President Trump plans to name his nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday; above the remaining Supreme Court justices gathered Wednesday morning for Ginsburg’s memorial service

The Republican Party has launched several lawsuits against states that have expanded mail-in ballot options and mailed ballots to all registered voters ahead of the November 3 election date.

Some court rulings have already come down. In Pennsylvania, for example, Democrats won a victory when a judge upheld a new state rule that expanded the deadline for mail-in ballots to be counted. The state will allow any ballot received by the Friday after the election to be counted as long as it’s post marked by November 3.

Republicans are already planning on appealing that ruling to the Supreme Court.

Additionally, a court ruling in Michigan extended the period during which late-arriving mail ballots could be legally counted. And a Texas court refused a Republican request to stop ballots from being mailed to registered voters.

Trump has complained – without showing proof – that mail-in voting leads to a ‘rigged’ election. Numerous studies have shown that mail-in votes do not lead to voter fraud.

If Trump succeeds in getting Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement confirmed before Election Day, he would have appointed three of the nine justices hearing any election-related case.

Ginsburg died on Friday from complications of colon cancer and her death has resulted in a political battle to replace her. Trump is expected to name a conservative to replace the liberal icon.

The last presidential election to be decided by the Supreme Court was Bush vs. Gore in 2000. The Supreme Court’s ruling resulted in George W. Bush being declared the winner over Al Gore.

Trump expressed confidence his nominee could be confirmed by November 3, particularly after most Senate Republicans said the president should appoint Ginsburg’s replacement. Democrats want the winner of November’s contest to appoint the next justice, citing precedent set by Republicans in 2016 when they would not hold hearings on President Barack Obama’s nominee.

But Republicans say this year is different because their party controls both the White House and the Senate, which was not the case in 2016.

‘We should go very quickly,’ Trump said. ‘You see the Republicans are very united. As far as timing is concerned, we were elected. We have a lot of time.’

Trump plans to name his nominee at 5 p.m. on Saturday. He said he will name a woman to the lifetime position and, of his five finalists, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, is said to be the favorite.

The president said no matter who he names he does not expect any trouble in the confirmation hearings, which will be led by his close ally Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

‘He wouldn’t have to hold a hearing,’ Trump said of Graham. ‘He’s going to.’

However, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday would not promise to hold a vote on President Trump’s nominee ahead of the election.

McConnell said he would wait for the person to come out of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings and then set the date for the vote on the Senate floor.

‘When the nomination comes out of committee, then I’ll decide when and how to proceed,’ he said after the Senate Republicans’ lunch on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

He would not address if that vote would be before or after November 3, when voters decide who will be the next president of the United States.

McConnell could be more peckish on the timing to help out his senators in tight re-election contests who would prefer to deal with the issue after the voters go to the polls.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell would not promise to hold a vote on President Trump’s nominee ahead of the election

Timing in the Senate is also tough. There would be less than 40 days before the election to complete the process when most nominations take at least 70 days. Traditionally a nominee holds meetings with senators, has a confirmation hearing that could take two or three days, has to be voted out of committee and then has the final vote on the Senate floor.

Graham, however, has expressed confidence a nominee could be confirmed ahead of the election.

‘I’m confident we can have a hearing that will allow the nominee to be submitted to the floor before Election Day. Following the precedents of the Senate, I think we can do that. I’ll tell you more about the hearing when we get a nomination Saturday, if that’s when it is,’ Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday.