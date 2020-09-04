Demystifying African history

”History is the life of the times, the torch of truth, the life of memory, the teacher of life and the messenger of antiquity CICERO (106-43BC) De oratore.

By Bobson Gbinije

In his magnum opus and literary tour de force entitled Heauton Timoroumentos the philosopher and essayist Publius Terentius Afer said: “Humo sum; humani nihil ame alienum puto” ( I am a man; and nothing human is foreign to me). It is this drive to ensure that nothing human is foreign to man that gave birth to history. History is an authentic chronicle and a verifiable documentation of ancient and modern events.

The matrix of history is buttressed and consolidated by inputs from oral tradition of folklores, preserved by memories and recounted to the existing generation to document for posterity. The elements of written, divinatory and numerological submissions, etc., also contribute as resource archives from which historians, historiographers and archaeologists can get factual information. Before the art of writing was introduced, man, from the Paleolithic through the Mesolithic to the Neolithic ages used primitive means to document events.

But the art of writing and documentation did not arrive in Africa until the 16th century, when European historians, from a European perspective, had already documented most of Africa’s history.

Although the king of the ancient Mali Empire, Mansa Kankan Musa (1307-1337 A.D) set up the Sankore University in Timbuktu in 1310 A.D, it was a university for the propagation of Islamic studies (Arabic education), as against what was prevalent, the Western education and the art of writing.

This exposed Africa’s early history to the whims and caprices of history dabblers, sentimentality, historical prejudices, myths, tribal jingoism, misplaced patriotism, falsehoods, judgmental fallacies, arrant controversies and apocryphal submissions, making African history and anthology of incongruities. When our African historians came on stage, they depended largely on the historical plinth already created by European or foreign historians.

Where they had to get the factual basis of the history of their own people, it was sometimes coloured by their own prejudices, fabrications and intellectual bankruptcy. African history is to some extent a splendid documentation of falsehood, laced with lies, inconsistent with reason, at variance with logic and grossly out of tune with facts.

Some years ago, the Oba of Benin, Omo Noba Nedo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Erediauwa launched his book entitled I Remain Sir, Your Obedient Servant.

He opened the Pandora’s box of Yoruba/Benin history, when he claimed that the Yoruba migrated from Benin where prince Ekaladerhan (Yoruba’s Oduduwa) escaped from execution, and that after a horrendous and marathon journey through the thick forest he arrived at IIe—Ife, where he became their king. When the Binis discovered that tradition made it obligatorily imperative for him to come back home, they requested for him. But he turned down the request and in turn sent his son Oranmiyan to commence the present dynasty in Benin.

This historical submission drew the ire of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade Olubuse II. He said that the Oba of Benin whose dynasty began in the last decade of the 12th century was an Ife Prince lent to the Bini people at their request after the reign of the Ogisos ended in Benin.

The Ife monarch asserted that Oduduwa descended directly from heaven through a chain to where is today known as Ife in the company of 400 deities. They both however agree that Oranmiyan was the son sent by Ekaladerhan (bini), Oduduwa (Yoruba) and whose son, Eweka, born of a Benin woman, became the progenitor of all Benin Obas.

It is not the concern of this writer to look at which of the submission is plausible, true or false. But to observe that there is a trend in African history, which is based on a tribal renaissance-a kind of Risorgimento that stimulates a rewriting of history. This is a prevailing situation across Nigeria and nay Africa.

Why did the Oba of Benin wait for so long to rewrite a part of Benin history? Is it possible for Ekaladerhan to have trekked such a long distance to Ife by foot and through a thick forest? So nobody accompanied the Bini Ekaladerhan? And why would a man or fugitive from justice be called back to come and become a king? How is it possible for Oduduwa to have fallen from heaven?

History is supposed to be a pedantic hallmark, a check valve, a vertical and horizontal integrator of a people’s life and a factual record of past events.

A reliance on the facts of history enables people to understand themselves and strategize for the future. History is a barometric format and a lodestone to the future. It is the intrinsic paradigm, steer man, master, cicerone and conductor of a people’s development.

In Warri, Delta State, the Ijaw, Urhobo and Itsekiri, have been sunken in dastardly fratricidal and internecine wars over the ownership of Warri. The collective troika have doctored, falsified and even created history to justify their ownership claims.

The story is the same in virtually every family, tribe and community etc. in Nigeria and nay Africa. This is partly so, because the economic, socio-political metamorphosis of a people entails renewed renascence where the elements of pride, power, position and growth becomes issues in the front burner of their discourse.

It is so critically crucial to them that they in most cases resort to rewriting of history to enable them to be put in proper and advantageous stead in the comity of peoples, states and nations. But a history written with such background is always fraught with bias, cocooned in pyrrhonism, silhouetted in the configurations and contours of asymmetrical and nebulous mélange.

If we do a consummate job on our history we will no more be having the myth that Oduduwa came directly from heaven by means of a chain, that a ‘golden stool’ fell from heaven to consolidate the rule of the Ashanti King and that Ekaladerhan trekked through the path to Ife being a fugitive from justice etc.

The Bini, Yoruba, Urhobo, Ijaw, Itsekiri indeed Nigerian and nay Africa historians must go back to the drawing board. In doing this we have to review the syllabus and course content of our history students from primary through secondary to university levels.

History at all levels of study must be research–driven, we are now in an era of a great revolution in information technology, we must make all historians computer literate, so that they can source for and store correct information that will embrace their studies.

A book and handout written and produced on “Nationalism in Nigeria” (1914-1960) released in 1970 is still being used in some of our universities. It is clear that historical research and more up to date records has rendered the book and handout obsolete. How then will a graduate that is handout and obsolete text book bound know the difference?

Our historians must go back to the public records office in London, Spain, Italy, Portugal, France, and Belgium etc. to get documented records on our past.

They must visit the National Archives Ibadan, Accra, Abidjan, Bamako, Niamey etc. and they must visit libraries all over the world and then settle down in our universities etc. supported by credible oral submission and then do a more convincing history of the Bini, Yoruba, Urhobo, Ijaw, Itsekiri nay Nigeria and indeed African history.

It must be noted however, that no amount of research can bring out the facts of the history of a people unless they resolve to be honest with themselves and their past.

If at all nothing is done, let myths, prejudices, lies, arrant falsifications and prestidigitation be discarded from our history. No more Oduduwa falling from heaven, no more Ekaladerhan myth and no more ‘Golden Stool’ mystery.

Finally, the government, at federal, state and local government levels must be prevailed upon to channel their revenues to research institutions and individuals to find out, update and document the history of the people in our various communities, state and indeed Nigeria.

A situation where verdicts and judgments are given in our courts based on falsified history is totally a travesty of justice. It calls too much for the discretion of the judges to deduce which history is correct and which is incorrect.

It therefore follows that the greatest manipulator of history wins. Let us get serious with purging our history, for anybody, nation and a person with a history based on myths is wallowing in the crypts of lycanthropy.

Our history as is presently written remains an anthology of incongruities and a demonstration of Orwellian duplicity. We call on the Ooni of Ife and the Oba of Benin to demystify their various histories and let other historians follow suit.