Dennis Quaid to appear in Trump’s new $300million COVID-19 ad campaign

Dennis Quaid is slated to appear in President Trump‘s new $300million coronavirus awareness ad campaign that is scheduled to air ahead of the presidential election.

The Hollywood actor, who has previously voiced his support for the president, is among several celebrities who will participate in the Health and Human Services Department’s ‘defeat despair’ commercials, addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project has been described by officials as an ‘immediate surge in public advertising and awareness’ and is being funded by money previously allocated to the CDC, Politico reported.

Quaid will be joined by gospel singer CeCe Winans, and the HHSD has also approached Dr Mehmet Oz and country singer Garth Brooks for roles.

The ads will consist of video interviews between the stars and Trump administration as they discuss the government’s response to the pandemic.

The campaign aims to ‘restore hope’ and combat the doom and gloom portrayed in the media, sources told the news outlet.

The taxpayer-funded effort was spearheaded by HHS spokesperson Michael Caputo, who this week announced he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a video shared on Facebook last week, Caputo said the ad campaign was ‘demanded of me by the president of the United States. Personally.’

Caputo claimed Democrats and ‘leftists scientists’ are against the effort, because ‘they cannot afford for us to have any good news before November because they’re already losing.’

‘They’re going to come after me because I’m going to be putting $250 million worth of ads on the air,’ he said.

The country’s governing health body, the CDC, is not involved in the public health campaign, according to Politico.