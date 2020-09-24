Deputy governor’s aide joins APC

Osagie Otabor, Akure

MR. Yemi Akintomide, an aide to Ondo State Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, has resigned.

Ajayi is also the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Akintomide said he left Ajayi’s media team to support Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s second term bid, to achieve the Southern Agenda in 2024.

In a letter he addressed to Ajayi, Akintomide said he warned him (Ajayi) to stay clear of former governor Olusegun Mimiko and his ZLP; as such move would be politically suicidal.

He said leaders of Ondo South have concluded that they will wait by allowing Ondo North to complete two terms of eight years through Akeredolu.

The letter said: “My advice to you, Your Excellency, is that you stay clear of Mimiko and his ZLP. Such move will be politically suicidal. Please, stay put in PDP even if you’re not going to take deputy governorship slot. I believe with your steadfastness and contribution to the success of the party in the governorship election, the Senate ticket will be a walk over for you.