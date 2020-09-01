Detectives searched porn star Ron Jeremy’s trash-filled apartment looking for handwritten notes

Detectives searched Ron Jeremy’s trash-filled apartment for handwritten notes saying ‘don’t take women into bathrooms’ and ‘he made me squirt’, a search warrant reveals.

Police investigating rape and sexual assault claims against the legendary former porn star also searched for photographs of Jeremy’s alleged victims as well as computers and cell phones, according to the search warrant exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com.

The document shows a judge signed off on the search of the 67-year-old’s unkempt apartment on the morning of April 8 and the probe was conducted the same day.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Detective Kevin Hom, who wrote the warrant, said the justification for searching the property was that it ‘tends to show a felony has been committed or that a particular person has committed a felony.’

On Monday, the former porn star was hit with new charges including five counts of forcible rape, three of forcible oral copulation, six of sexual battery by restraint and lewd conduct with a teenager.

Former porn star Ron Jeremy’s filthy, cockroach-infested Hollywood apartment was searched earlier this year looking for photographs of his alleged victims

The carpet in the lounge looks as old as Jeremy’s early porn movies and the walls are not much cleaner

Jeremy now faces 28 total counts of sexual violent in LA county and if convicted could face 250 years to life in prison.

In the document obtained by DailyMail.com, Det. Hom said he was looking for a ‘handwritten note on a napkin stating something similar to ”Don’t take women into bathrooms. If you are going to take woman somewhere nice, you need to take her to a nice hotel and not make her feel gross in the bathroom.”’

The detective wrote he was also searching for a ‘handwritten note from [a woman’s name] stating something similar to ”He made me squirt”.’

The warrant said police were looking for Jeremy’s photographs of two of his alleged victims, who have not been publicly named and DailyMail.com has chosen to keep anonymous.

The document listed ‘hardcopy photographs of victims [Woman A] and [Woman B]’, and ‘Computers, cellphones, and the digital photos contained therein containing photographs of victims [Woman A] and [Woman B].’

The warrant was signed off by Judge Wendy Segall of the East Los Angeles Judicial District.

The porn legend and alleged rapist was not at the apartment at the time. Friends told DailyMail.com he had been holed up in the nearby Highland Gardens Hotel in Hollywood since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

A woman who met Jeremy in 2017 said she went to his rundown one-bedroom apartment to use the restroom and was so shocked by what she saw she began snapping pictures – exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com this month.

‘It was disgusting, I was so shocked. You could hardly open the front door and you couldn’t get in the bathroom at all,’ the woman said.

‘There was trash piled up, old porn memorabilia stuffed in overflowing boxes. His kitchen table looked like an unkempt outside porch. There were plants that had grown around the table legs and into the floor.

Jeremy, who has appeared in over 2,000 adult movies, was arrested on rape and sexual assault charges in June (seen in his mugshot)

‘I honestly thought he was on that show Hoarders. There were cans of roach spray left on the side, piles of medication, books, DVDs, paperwork and he had pet turtles.’

Photos show Jeremy’s lounge filled with dozens of boxes, while the kitchen sides were filled with paperwork, used candles and empty bottles.

One corner of the apartment – which is in a high rise block called Franklin Towers – can be seen filled with medication and discarded pill bottles and prescriptions with his real name, Ron J Hyatt written on them.

Jeremy, who has appeared in over 2,000 adult movies, was arrested on rape and sexual assault charges in June.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said the adult movie star, 67, is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted two more women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017.

The porn star, full name Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is also accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison if convicted.

In a tweet, the porn actor said: ‘I am innocent of all charges. I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support.’

Scores of women had already alleged the 40-year porn veteran groped them without their consent. That led to Jeremy being banned from most of the adult industry’s high-profile events.

Within days of his arrest, the LA County Sheriff’s Department received 30 other allegations of forcible rape and groping against the porn star in LA County dating back to 2000, prosecutors said.

Dozens of allegations ‘ranging from misdemeanor sexual battery to rape’ were also made against Jeremy in various other parts of the country.

The accusations from a dozen more women aged up to 54 years old, include a 21-year-old claiming she was assaulted outside a Hollywood business in January. He’s also been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2004 at a party in Santa Clarita, California.

Jeremy was being transported from county jail to court for his latest arraignment Monday and will plead not guilty to the latest charges, his attorney said.

Lianne Young told the LA Times how Jeremy allegedly sneaked up behind her on the Sunset Strip one night in 2000.

The adult performer, who went by the name ‘Billie Britt’, was dressed in a bikini at the former House of Blues during a porn industry Halloween party when she says Jeremy shoved her onto a table and forced himself inside her.

According to Young, the ordeal lasted only a matter of seconds, as she fought Jeremy off her. Young, now 45, said at least three other industry execs watched the assault unfold, but none reacted.

‘People were just like, ‘That’s Ron’,’ Young said.

Fellow adult entertainer Elle Hell told the newspaper she was too fearful of Jeremy’s pull in the porn industry to speak out when he reportedly attacked her in Chicago, in 2014.

Elle said she got into a limousine with about 10 other people, including Jeremy, and drove to a bar.

Not long after they arrived, Elle said Jeremy pulled her onto his lap. She tried to get away from him by fleeing to the bathroom but she claims he followed her in.

He then reportedly led her back outside where he forcibly performed oral sex on her. Elle claims that, despite the fact she was crying and repeatedly told Jeremy ‘no’, he persisted before attempting to rape her.

‘He takes his [penis] out, and I remember this vividly, I’m crying,’ she said, adding that Jeremy pressed his penis so hard against her that it left an abrasion on her genitals.

Elle said Jeremy eventually gave up and grew angry. He led her back inside the club before handing her a note that read, ‘You would cry, I hope … if I ever leave,’ she claimed to the newspaper.

‘You have everyday citizens who are already excusing and validating his sexual assaults because we work in an industry where we are ‘whores,” Elle said.