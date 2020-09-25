Diamond League: Ese Brume finishes second In Doha

The reigning African women Long Jump champion, Ese Brume, recorded an impressive outing at the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

The Nigerian finished second in the Women’s Long jump event after a commendable leap of 6.68m (+0.4m/s) in the final.

Brume had recorded a Season’s Best (SB) of 6.71m (+0.4) in the 4th round of the competition but her final jump was used in determining her final position going by newly introduced rules.

Brume who won Nigeria’s only medal at the last World Championships held also in Doha has been starved of competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was World Silver medallist, Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, who won the women’s long jump event having soared to a SB of 6.91m (+0.6) in her final try.

Sweden’s Khaddi Sagnia who was the top seed going into the contest, jumped 6.85m (+0.2) in the 2nd round and 6.55m (+0.3) in the last round was then awarded 3rd place.

Having given a good account of herself in what was her season-opener, Brume is expected to feature in more Meets going forward.

The Delta state athlete had intially indicated interest in competing in the National Sports Festival Edo 2020 to stay in shape for the bigger challenges ahead of her.

