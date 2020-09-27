Dickson’s senatorial ambition in Bayelsa gets boost

Our Reporter

The campaign of former Bayelsa State governor and senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa West, Hon. Seriake Dickson, got a boost on Friday with community by community endorsement of the former governor’s candidacy by some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the district.

Stakeholders of the APC in Ekeremor and Sagbama Local Government Area converged at Isampou on Friday and decided that efforts must be made to prevent the political ambition of any politician from damaging the cordial relationship between Ekeremor and Sagbama, the two local government areas in the senatorial district.

The stakeholders and community leaders of Isampou, Aleibiri, Amanaigbene, Peretorugbebe, and other communities in the senatorial district were unanimous in their position that they would not support any political party and candidate that would scuttle the existing agreement on power sharing between Sagbama and Ekeremor local government areas which make up the senatorial district.

Addressing other APC leaders in the district, the Chairman APC Grassroots Mobilization Sagbama/Ekeremor, Mr Ebide Brown, said that stakeholders of the party must take the bold decision to save the people of the area from needless bitterness and division.

He said that the stakeholders decided to embark on a comprehensive programme of endorsements for Chief Dickson because it was improper and unfair for the two National Assembly positions in the district to go to Ekeremor.

He stressed that any arrangement that promotes an Ekeremor candidacy for the Senate when the position of the House of Representatives is being occupied by an Ekeremor son is both indefensible and unacceptable.