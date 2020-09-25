Dictatorship killing Rivers APC, says Acting chair

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State, Igo Aguma, has attributed the crisis in the state party to one man’s dictatorship.

Aguma in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Livingstone Wechie, said the person, whose dictatorship destroyed the fortunes of the party in 2015 and 2019 had continued to hold the party to ransom.

Though the acting party chair refused to name the dictator, he said it was time party members regrouped under his acting leadership to defeat the tendency.

Aguma said the Rivers APC dictator had the penchant for destroying collective efforts that defied his dictates adding that his failed attempts to have his way in previous elections led to the crisis in the party.

He said the Rivers APC should further draw a lesson from Edo State and resolve not to allow the will of one man destroy the collective decisions and ambitions of others.

He said: “The experience in Edo brings to the fore, the dangers of one man imposing both his will and way on the party to drive a personal agenda against the wishes of the majority, party members and popular interest.

“Edo 2020 reminds the Rivers APC faithful the blind horse experience of the shameful loss that characterized the 2015 and 2019 general elections which ostensibly destroyed the political ambitions of prospective APC contestants because of the unrighteous and vicious actions of a dictator in Rivers state. In 2015, he dictated and imposed his will and we failed woefully. Again in 2019, he arbitrarily imposed another of his will and APC was buried alive in Rivers state.

“It is important to note that all that transpired in Rivers state during both political/electoral calendars particularly in 2019 was because the dictator on record, indisputably vowed that nobody must have an ambition except he so wills.

“For instance, the same dictator openly threatened that should a particular Aspirant in Rivers state dared contested for the 2019 governorship election, that he the godfather will destroy the APC in Rivers state and today he has brought that to fruition in his own way.

“Drawing lessons from the plight of APC in Edo 2020, APC Rivers should caution itself that the will of one man should never be allowed again to circumvent or decimate the aspirations and ambitions of others. Politics today has advanced and must be played consultatively based on constitutional democracy carrying stakeholders and party members along.

“Just as it was in Edo state where the godfather of the incumbent was seen as the face of APC in the just concluded governorship election whether advertently or inadvertently, so has the godfather, the original problem of APC Rivers state consciously brought his ill-Will to surreptitiously extend his stay in power.

“This he has done by imposing his appendages on the APC in Rivers state resulting in the avoidable failures of the party serially, successively and back to back in all elections in the state. All in a bid to bring vendetta to those who question and tame his excesses”.