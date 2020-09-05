Director Coppola producing new ‘Godfather Part III’ cut

Francis Coppola has long wanted another crack at “The Godfather Part III,” looking to shorten it in places, and strengthen it in others, and change the title.

He has been tinkering with that for a while, as he re-cut versions of other films including “Cotton Club.” But he always said he needed Paramount Pictures’ blessing. Today, the studio announced it will release his new edit and restoration under the title Mario Puzo’s “The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.” The picture will be given a limited theatrical release in December, marking the 30th anniversary of the film’s release. It will then find its way to digital home entertainment platforms.

This means Coppola has now restored the films of his he believed could be improved, and his fervent desire is to get the chance to make the epic “Megalopolis,” which was close to a production start before it was derailed by the tragedy of 9/11.

“‘Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone’ is an acknowledgement of Mario’s and my preferred title and our original intentions for what became ‘The Godfather: Part III,’” Coppola said. “For this version of the finale, I created a new beginning and ending, and rearranged some scenes, shots, and music cues. With these changes and the restored footage and sound, to me, it is a more appropriate conclusion to ‘The Godfather’ and ‘The Godfather: Part II’ and I’m thankful to Jim Gianopulos and Paramount for allowing me to revisit it.”

The third instalment pales in comparison to the first two instalments, considered among the best American films ever made. Still, the picture was nominated for seven Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director as it followed a 60-ish Michael Corleone as he seeks to free his family from crime and find a suitable successor to his empire in a storyline that was Vatican heady.

