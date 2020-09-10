Disney announces new Frozen spin-off that will uncover the origin story of Olaf

By Deirdre Simonds For Dailymail.com

Published: 19:24 EDT, 9 September 2020 | Updated: 19:26 EDT, 9 September 2020

Disney has announced a new Frozen animated short that will star uncover the origins of the film’s beloved snowman Olaf, who is voiced by Josh Gad.

The spin-off, titled Once Upon A Snowman, will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on October 23 and explore the moment he was created by Queen of Arendelle Elsa (Idina Menzel).

The upcoming addition to the Frozen franchise will also tackle the scene-stealer’s ‘first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle’ and love of summer, according to Deadline.

The synopsis also promises to answer the following questions: ‘What happened to Olaf within the moments after Elsa created him as she was “letting it go” and building her ice palace, and when Anna and Kristoff first meet him in the forest?’

‘This is an idea that started to form when I was an animator on the first Frozen,’ OUAS co-director Trent Correy revealed in a statement.

He continued: ‘Dan Abraham and I are so grateful and excited to have had the opportunity to direct this short, working with our incredible colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios.’

Abraham, who worked on musical sequences in Frozen 2, will serve as his co-director.

‘Josh Gad gives one of the great animated voice performances as Olaf through the Frozen films,’ said Abraham. ‘To have the opportunity to work with him in the recording booth was such a privilege and career highlight.’

In December, Frozen 2 surpassed the $1 billion mark at the world wide box office in within three weeks of its release in theaters.

At the time, the hotly anticipated sequel to the 2013 blockbuster, Frozen, grossed about $3.66.5 million domestically and a whopping $666 million internationally.

Frozen II premiered in theaters on November 22, the week before Thanksgiving, and set a new all-time opening weekend record for animated films, with $358.5 million, according to Deadline.

That massive take overshadowed The Lion King (2019), which came in second on the list with $245.9 and Toy Story 4 (2019) at $244.5 million.