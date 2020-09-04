Dive In Festival returns to Nigeria, addresses inclusion, gender diversity in the insurance industry

Against a backdrop of a global pandemic and mounting pressure to achieve inclusion and gender diversity, Dive In Festival makes an impressive return to Nigeria and goes virtual.

This event, billed to take place on Thursday September 24, 2020 will cover subjects such as flexible working allyship, gender identity, mental and physical health in the workplace.

Facilitating this virtual event in Nigeria is Esther Awoniyi, financial broadcast journalist and business anchor at CNBC Africa with renowned speakers and leaders in insurance sector, Adetola Adegbayi, Executive Director of General Insurance Business Division, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Funmi Omo, Managing Director, African Alliance Insurance Plc, Dr. Corneille Karekezi, Group MD/CEO, African Re Group, Nike Anani, Speaker, Co-Founder African Family Firms and Mentor NextGen, Ibitunde Balogun, Executive Director Tangerine Life Insurance Limited.

This year’s theme “Promoting Inclusion & Diversity in the Nigerian Insurance Industry for a Quantum Leap”, highlights the current situation of women in the insurance industry, roles they play and the future of organizations if inclusion and gender diversity is promoted.

The new virtual format of the festival makes it widely accessible by hundreds of attendees per event and for the first time, attendees will be able to partake in the Dive In events across the globe, regardless of geography.

Reflecting on this year’s festival Dominic Christian, Global Chairman of Aon’s Reinsurance Solutions, sponsors of Dive In Nigeria said: “In light of recent events, the Dive In Festival’s mission is to advance the development of inclusive cultures that are vital for businesses and great for people is more important than ever.”

“Once again, we will be active in over 30 countries this year, and our 500+ speakers and volunteers look forward to once again welcoming many thousands of participants all over the world for a packed schedule of inspirational and educational events.” he said.

Further speaking on the expectations on this 2020 Dive In Event, GMD/CEO at one of the leading pan-African reinsurer – African Reinsurance Corporation, Dr. Corneille Karekezi said: “As an equal opportunity employer, we expect stakeholders to share experiences covering challenges, successes and lessons learned in talent sourcing and talent management strategies that promote and sustain gender diversity across all levels of organizations in the industry. As such the Dive-In festival is a very important and necessary movement needed to change the narrative on diversity and inclusion in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.”

Dive In is a global movement in the insurance sector to support the development of inclusive workplace cultures. Its mission is to enable people to achieve their potential by raising awareness of the business case and promoting positive action for diversity in all its forms. Registration for the insurance industry’s well-established festival for Diversity and Inclusion, Dive In, is accessible via https://diveinfestival.com/

Supporting this year’s festival are a host of Global Festival Partners, including AIG, Aon, Aviva, AXA, Chubb, CNA, DLA Piper, Kennedys, Lloyd’s, Markel, Marsh & Guy Carpenter, MS Amlin, RenaissanceRe, RMS, Travelers, Tokio Marine Kiln and Willis Towers Watson.

Information on previous festivals and about global inclusion and diversity in the insurance sector is available on the event website.

