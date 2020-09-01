DJ Eric Morillo found dead at 49 – three weeks after he was arrested over a Miami sex assault 

By Megan Sheets For Dailymail.com

Internationally renowned DJ and music producer Erick Morillo has died aged 49, less than a month after he was arrested on sexual assault charges.

Morillo was found dead at his home in Miami Beach on Monday morning by officers responding to a 911 call, according to local police.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear as authorities say the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

The Colombian-American artist gained recognition in the 1990s with his electro-dance hit I Like To Move It, which was released under his stage name Reel 2 Real.

He went on to win the DJ Awards’ ‘Best House DJ’ and ‘Best International DJ’ titles three times.

Morillo’s death comes less than four weeks after he was arrested in Miami and charged with sexual battery after a rape kit allegedly came back positive for is DNA.

He had denied the assault accusations made against him by a fellow female DJ.

Morillo turned himself into authorities on August 6 and was later released on bail.

He was charged over an incident that allegedly took place back in 2019 at a small after party hosted by Morillo in his Miami area home.

Police said that Morillo and a female DJ had been hired to work a private event and went back to his house for drinks afterwards with another unidentified female.

According to the police report, the alleged victim told authorities that Morillo ‘made several advances towards her, some sexual in nature, but she refused all of his attempts.’

The victim said in the report that she took an Uber to his home and put on a bathing suit to go swimming when she got there but felt uncomfortable after he made advances so she changed back, according to the Miami New Times.

She told police that he apologized so she decided to stay and later went to sleep alone somewhere in the house.

The victim claimed she woke up ‘nude on the bed and that Morillo was ‘standing on the side of the bed also nude.’ Following the alleged assault, the victim said she was in pain and called 911 to report being raped.

She was taken to a rape-treatment facility and had a rape kit done. The results of that kit came back this week positive for Morillo’s DNA, police said.

Morillo gained recognition in the 1990s with his electro-dance hit ‘I Like To Move It’, which was released under his stage name Reel 2 Real

Miami Beach police had responded to the scene of the incident following the 911 call and Morillo told them he had already ‘spoken with his attorney prior to their arrival,’ according to the Miami New Times.

In his recorded statement, Morillo denied that he raped the woman but told cops that he did have sex with the second woman who had also gone back to his house for drinks.

According to the report, the second woman told investigators that she slept on the couch and didn’t see anything.

Morillo’s attorney said in a statement to DailyMail.com: ‘Mr. Morillo’s arrest is based on an incident that occurred back on December 7, 2019. Since then, Mr. Morillo has fully cooperated with the police.

‘It is important the public understands that the police report contains mere allegations and Mr. Morillo is presumed innocent. There is more to the story than what is in the initial police report, and I look forward to sharing this evidence as I defend Mr. Morillo in court.

‘Our system of justice requires that an accused is treated fairly and with due process. Mr. Morillo will be exercising all of his constitutional rights and I am confident when all of the evidence is presented in this case, justice will be served, and Mr. Morillo will be vindicated.’