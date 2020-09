Djokovic Wins Fifth Italian Open Title

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic poses with his trophy after winning the final match of the Men’s Italian Open against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman at Foro Italico on September 21, 2020, in Rome, Italy. Clive Brunskill / POOL / AFP

Novak Djokovic claimed a record 36th Masters crown on Monday, beating Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the final of the Italian Open.

The world number one won 7-5, 6-3 to break a tie with Spanish rival Rafael Nadal for most Masters titles.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the final match of the Men’s Italian Open against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman at Foro Italico on September 21, 2020, in Rome, Italy. Riccardo Antimiani / POOL / AFP.

Serb Djokovic won a fifth Rome title, and first since 2015, in the warm-up clay-court tournament for next week’s French Open.

Nine-time Rome winner Nadal, the defending champion, fell in the quarter-finals to eighth-seed Schwartzman.

Djokovic had been unbeaten this season before his US Open disqualification for hitting a line judge with a ball in frustration.

The 33-year-old has won four trophies from five events in 2020 — the Australian Open, Dubai, Cincinnati, which was hosted in New York, and Rome.

It was the 10th Rome final for Djokovic who has lost three times since his last victory, including last year to Nadal.

Schwartzman, 15th in the world, took Djokovic’s first two service games to lead 3-0.

But Djokovic rallied for his fifth win over the Argentinian, to extend his record to 31 wins out of his 32 matches this year.

AFP