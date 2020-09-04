Doctor, 42, survives being shot in the head while treating a patient at a Mexico clinic

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com

A doctor is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head at a clinic in southern Mexico.

Isabel Ramos, 42, was seeing a patient at the Los Ángeles Clinic in Putla Villa de Guerrero, Oaxaca, on Tuesday afternoon when a man walked into the medical facility and shot her several times.

Witnesses at the clinic told authorities the suspect escaped on a motorcycle.

Images shared on Twitter by Oaxaca’s director of state health services and health secretary Donato Casas showed paramedics removing Ramos from a stretcher and placing her into a helicopter after doctors at Putla Villa de Guerrero General Hospital recommended she be airlifted to another hospital.

According to Mexican news outlet Milenio, doctors operated on the physician to remove a bullet from the back of her head.

Ramos was listed in serious condition as of Wednesday.

A preliminary report from the investigation indicated Ramos’ shooting could have been the result of a ruptured relationship or an act of vengeance.

No arrests had been reported by authorities as of Thursday evening.