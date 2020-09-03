Breaking News

Does property makes sense as a pension punt?

By
0
Post Views: Visits 39

There are smarter more efficient ways to buy property through a pension structure

When it’s time to retire, how do you get your money?

When it’s time to retire, how do you get your money?

Landlords are exiting the market in droves. Rent caps, high tax and heavy regulation combine to make it feel like a mugs game for many. But if things are that bad, why are others continuing to invest? Maybe they know something you don’t.

Mixed signals

On the one hand, figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) show that between 2016 and March this year, the number of private landlords dropped by 5,657. That’s despite record rents. More are walking away every year.

The Irish Times

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

The Irish Times

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Stephen Kenny’s greatest challenge may be living up to his own expectations

Previous article

Princess Charlene of Monaco sports an unexpected Joker-inspired mask

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News