Dogs: Labradoodle DNA reveals the crossbreed beloved by celebrities is more Poodle than Labrador 

Labradoodles — the small, family-friendly crossbreed dog beloved by many a celebrity — is far more poodle than Labrador Retriever, a DNA analysis has revealed.

Researchers from the US studied more than 150,000 points along the labradoodle genome to determine how the breed has developed over the decades.

They found that changes in very few genes are capable of defining a new breed — and that many labradoodles also feature small numbers of spaniel genes as well.

Among the celebs known to have adopted labradoodles — raising their popularity — are actress Jennifer Aniston, golfer Tiger Woods and TV presenter Graham Norton.

Labradoodles — the small, family-friendly crossbreed dog beloved by many a celebrity — is far more poodle than Labrador Retriever, a DNA analysis has revealed (stock image)

Researchers from the US studied more than 150,000 points along the labradoodle genome to determine how the breed has developed over the decades. Pictured, Bradley Cooper, his labradoodle Charlie and Lady Gaga on the set of the 2018 film ‘A Star is Born’

‘We have used nuclear DNA markers to determine the genetic history of the Australian labradoodle and develop an understanding of how breeds stabilise traits given particular breeding strategies,’ the researchers wrote in their paper.

‘Our data shows that despite the major contributions from poodle and Labrador retriever, additional breeds contributed to the modern Australian labradoodle.’

These, the researchers explained, included minor contributions from spaniels.

‘Today’s Australian labradoodle is largely poodle with an excess of poodle alleles related to coat type.

‘This study demonstrates that changes in very few genes can define a new breed and demonstrates how breeds can form in a small number of generations.’

The labradoodle is an example of a so-called ‘designer breed’ — one intentionally bred from two purebred dogs with the goal of combining positive traits from the parent breeds while avoiding the health problems that can impact some crosses.

For example, the labradoodle was reportedly bred to have the hypoallergenic coat of poodles — suitable for owners with allergies to fur and dander — but the temperament of a Labrador that makes the suitable for use as service dogs.

The first service labradoodle was bred by one Wally Conron, who introduced the breed while working for the Royal Guide Dog Association of Australia — now known as Guide Dogs Victoria — in 1989.

They found that changes in very few genes are capable of defining a new breed — and that many labradoodles also feature small numbers of spaniel genes as well. Pictured, actress Jamie Lee Curtis and her labradoodle

Among the celebs known to have adopted labradoodles — adding to their popularity — are actress Jennifer Aniston, golfer Tiger Woods and TV presenter Graham Norton, pictured

A dog from his first litter of labradoodles — named Sultan — went on to act as service dog for a woman in Hawaii whose husband was allergic to long-haired dogs, and whose request for Mr Conroy’s help has prompted the breeding effort.

However, controversy surrounds the suggestion that Mr Conroy bred the first-ever labradoodle — with British speed record breaker Donald Campbell said to have used the term in a 1955 book to his describe his Labrador–poodle cross, Maxie.

Regardless, Mr Conroy has gone on to express regret that he created the breed, citing how their popularity combined with poor breeding practices has led to many of the crossbred animals having health issues.

The finding of the new study may help inform the development of genetic tests that could be added into breeding programs to mitigate such problems — which can include joint conditions of the elbow and hip, and congenital eye diseases.

The full findings of the study were published in the journal PLOS Genetics.