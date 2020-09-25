Daily News

Don urges peace over demand for Oluwo’s removal

An appeal has gone to the aggrieved kingmakers in Iwo, Osun State, to sheathe their swords and give peace a chance, as it concerns the case of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, who had been penned down for removal.

In a statement, yesterday, a professor of Sociology, University of Lagos, Prof. ‘Lai Olurode, who is also an indigene of the town, said efforts were being made by some concerned citizens of the town to bridge and narrow evident communication void between the palace and the chiefs.

Olurode said that under conditions of conflicts, peace and development becomes unattainable.





